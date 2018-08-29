Haley: ‘US Will Introduce Additional UN Resolutions Condemning Hamas’

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Jeremiah 29:11 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that on behalf of the Trump administration, she plans to introduce additional resolutions at the world body that condemn the terrorist group Hamas.

Since the U.N. General Assembly adopted a U.S. resolution in June to protect Palestinian civilians due to Hamas’s use of human shields, Haley said, “We are going to continue to put more amendments like what we did with Hamas and make them acknowledge who’s doing this.”

“We would love to have some sort of resolution in the Security Council,” Haley added, though acknowledged that Russia, a permanent member of the council, could veto such a measure.

Russia vetoed a similar Security Council resolution in June.

Along with reports of America preparing to cut additional assistance towards UNRWA, the U.N. agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, Haley discussed it also defunding half of its contribution in January to go to the agency, which handles the Palestinian refugee issue. She called on Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations to step up and help resolve matters regarding the Palestinians, including the refugee issue and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Haley recalled when U.N. members blasted the move and told them: “You are all so quick to wag your finger at us for not giving more. Where is Saudi Arabia? Where is United Arab Emirates? Where’s Kuwait? Where are all those countries? Do they not care about the Palestinians to go and give money and make sure these kids are taken care of?”

“If the region doesn’t invest in those areas, why are we being faulted for not investing in those areas?” she asked rhetorically. “They have to have skin in the game. They’re the ones that fight me every day on Israel.”

“They don’t give a penny,” stated Haley. “They [give] tokens.”