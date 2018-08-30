“Of Binyamin he said: Beloved of Hashem, He rests securely beside Him; Ever does He protect him, As he rests between His shoulders” DEUTERONOMY 33:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Immediately before his death, Moshe (Moses) blessed each of the tribes of Israel with a blessing corresponding to their unique qualities. The blessing bestowed on the tribe of Binyamin (Benjamin) made reference to the future in which the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) was to be built on their portion of the Land of Israel. One reason as to why Binyamin merited the Beit Hamikdash on his portion is that while all the other sons of Yaakov (Jacob) were born outside of Israel, the youngest son, Binyamin, was born in the land. Therefore, Binyamin merited the special privilege of having the temple built in his tribe’s territory.