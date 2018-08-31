Jerusalem, Capital City of the Jewish People

וַיִּלְכֹּד דָּוִד, אֵת מְצֻדַת צִיּוֹן–הִיא, עִיר דָּוִד

But David captured the stronghold of Tzion;it is now the City of David.

va-yil-KOD da-VID AYT m’-tzu-DAT tzi-YON HEE EER da-VID

Yerushalayim has always been the capital city of the Jewish people. It is where King David ruled for 33 years, where King Shlomo built the Beit Hamikdash and where the Jews returned in the time of Cyrus. The Unites States became the first modern nation to recognize this eternal truth when in 2018 it moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim.