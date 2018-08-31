“Even as I pour water on thirsty soil, And rain upon dry ground, So will I pour My spirit on your offspring, My blessing upon your posterity” ISAIAH 44:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Water is often used as a metaphor for Torah (Bible). Just as water leaves a high place and flows downward to a low place, so does Torah knowledge flow away from those who are arrogant and toward those who are humble. Furthermore, just as water nourishes and sustains thirsty soil and dry ground, the Bible is the source of our spiritual nourishment.