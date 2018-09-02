Speaking Hebrew at the End of Days

.כִּי-אָז אֶהְפֹּךְ אֶל-עַמִּים, שָׂפָה בְרוּרָה, לִקְרֹא כֻלָּם בְּשֵׁם יְהוָה, לְעָבְדוֹ שְׁכֶם אֶחָד

For then I will make the peoples pure of speech, so that they all invoke Hashem by name and serveHim with one accord. (Zephaniah 3:9)

kee az e-he-FOKH al a-MEEM sa-fa b’-RU-rah lee-KROH koo-LAM be-SHEM a-do-NAI le-av-DO she-KHEM e-KHAD

Tzefanya describes a future in which all the nations of the world will have “pure speech.” Many commentators explain that in the end of days the whole world will speak Hebrew. Today, this ancient language has been revitalized into the living language of the nation of Israel. Hebrew is also now being studied by millions of non-Jews eager to read the Bible in its purest form.