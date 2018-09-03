Third Temple, House of God for All Nations

.וְהָלְכוּ עַמִּים רַבִּים, וְאָמְרוּ לְכוּ וְנַעֲלֶה אֶל-הַר-יְהוָה אֶל-בֵּית אֱלֹהֵי יַעֲקֹב, וְיֹרֵנוּ מִדְּרָכָיו, וְנֵלְכָה בְּאֹרְחֹתָיו: כִּי מִצִּיּוֹן תֵּצֵא תוֹרָה, וּדְבַר-יְהוָה מִירוּשָׁלִָם

And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, to the House of the God of Yaakov; that He may instruct us in His ways, and that we may walk in His paths.” For Torah shall come forth from Tzion, the word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.

v’-ha-l’-KHU a-MEEM ra-BEEM v’-a-m’-RU l’-KHU v’-na-a-LEH el har a-do-NAI el BAYT e-lo-HAY ya-a-KOV v’-yo-RAY-nu mi-d’-ra-KHAV v’-nay-l’-KHAH b’-o-r’-kho-TAV KEE mi-tzi-YON tay-TZAY to-RAH ud-var a-do-NAI mee-ru-sha-LA-im

The third Temple will be a house of God for all nations. All people will visit Yerushalayim in order to learn Hashem’s Torah and walk in His ways. Our generation is blessed to see this promise being fulfilled, with millions of non-Jews realizing that the word of God comes from Tzion and Yerushalayim.