Non-Jews, Visit, Support and Pray for Israel

.כֹּה-אָמַר אֲדֹנָי יְהוִה, הִנֵּה אֶשָּׂא אֶל-גּוֹיִם יָדִי, וְאֶל-עַמִּים, אָרִים נִסִּי; וְהֵבִיאוּ בָנַיִךְ בְּחֹצֶן, וּבְנֹתַיִךְ עַל-כָּתֵף תִּנָּשֶׂאנָה

Thus said Hashem: I will raise My hand to nations and lift up My ensign to peoples; And they shall bring your sons in their bosoms, and carry your daughters on their backs.

koh a-MAR a-do-NAI e-lo-HEEM hi-NAY e-SA el go-YIM ya-DEE v’-el a-MEEM a-REEM ni-SEE v’-hay-VEE-u va-NA-yikh b’-KHO-tzen uv-no-TA-yikh al ka-TAYF ti-na-SE-na

Yeshayahu describes the great contributions that the nations and individual non-Jews will play in the resettlement of Eretz Yisrael. In modern times, this prophecy is being fulfilled by the unprecedented number of non-Jews who visit, support and pray for Israel.