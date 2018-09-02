“That Ezra came up from Babylon, a scribe expert in the Teaching of Moshe which God of Yisrael had given, whose request the king had granted in its entirety, thanks to the benevolence of Hashem toward him.” EZRA 7:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Ezra was known as a sofer (scribe) who reintroduced the Torah (Bible) to public life in Jerusalem following the Babylonian exile. According to Jewish tradition, Ezra insisted on public reading of the Torah on Shabbat in order to make it more clear to the People of Israel. In contemporary Israel, all new presidents are sworn into their positions with the Torah. These national occasions symbolize Israel’s overcoming of foreign heritage and return to our origins.