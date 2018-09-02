Russia Warns Syria to About Possible US Missile Attack: Did it Happen?

“Proclaim this among the nations: Prepare for battle! Arouse the warriors, Let all the fighters come and draw near!” Joel 4:11 (The Israel Bible™)

After substantially beefing up their own air defenses in Syria, the Russian military warned the Assad regime of an impending U.S. airstrike on a Damascus airbase. Last night, precisely when foretold, massive explosions were seen at the Mazzeh airbase.

Last Monday, Al-Masdar, a news site that supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reported that after warnings from the Russian military, Mazzeh Air Base near Damascus was on high alert against a possible U.S. missile attack.

On the same day, TASS, a major Russian news service, reported Russian Defense Ministry Representative Igor Konashenkov informed journalists that the US is making preparations for a missile attack on Syria. This attack is supposed to come directly after a staged chemical weapons attack in the province of Idlib which the U.S. will blame on the Syrian government. The Syrian regime, backed by its ally Russia, is preparing for a major assault on the town of Idlib.

In addition to putting the Syrian air defenses on high-alert, the Arabic-language website of Russian news service Sputnik reported that the Russia-made Tor-M2U short-range air defense missile systems (ADMS) have been sent to Russia-run Humeimim airbase in the coastal province of Lattakia. It was also reported that for the first time in the modern history of Russia, the Navy and Airforce drills will take place in the Mediterranean sea. The drill will take place September 1-8. 26 military ships and vessels of the Navy, including two submarines, as well as 34 aircraft will take part in the upcoming drills in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Russian news service also reported that the U.S.S Ross entered the Mediterranean last Sunday, armed with 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of hitting anywhere in Syria.

On Sunday night, massive explosions tore through Mazzeh airbase, killing two. Syria’s official SANA news outlet denied that the explosions were the result of an Israeli attack, claiming instead that the blasts were the result of a technical problem.

“The explosions heard were due to an explosion at a munitions deposit close to the airport which was due to an electrical short circuit,” a Syrian military source told SANA news.

The U.S. attacked Syria with cruise missiles in April 2017 in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that the Trump administration blamed on the Assad regime.

Another missile attack struck Syria in April following another suspected chemical attack but the U.S. government denied responsibility.