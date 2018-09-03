“I will abide among the children of Yisrael, and I will never forsake My people Yisrael” I KINGS 6:13 (The Israel Bible™)

King Shlomo (Solomon) concludes the building of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) in Jerusalem. This is the holiest places on earth and is a massive and awe-inspiring complex that bring the entire world closer to God. Though Hashem (God) allows the Temple to stand only if the Children of Israel serve Him properly, God’s commitment in this verse is not conditional. Hashem’s covenant with His people is eternal. Though He may “hide his face” at certain points throughout history, He will never leave His people or allow other nations to flourish in the Land of Israel.