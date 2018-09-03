Will Music Help Bring World Peace?

Let us come into His presence with praise; let us raise a shout for Him in song! Psalms 95:2 (The Israel Bible™)

On Monday evening, the World Creation Concert will take place at the foot of the Temple Mount in answer to a call from the nascent Sanhedrin for all nations to allow music to help heal the world.

For this extraordinary event to live up to its Biblical imperative, Israel’s political enemies must put aside their anger. The organizers fully expect this to take place and to facilitate this, they have sent out invitations in Arabic to leaders in the Arab world as well as invitations in Farsi to leaders in Iran. If any Arabs or Iranians answer the call to prayer, the event will be simulcast via internet with Arabic and Persian subtitles.

The Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center are organizing the World Creation Concert due to be held on September 3 at the Jerusalem Archaeological Park – Davidson Center and the Hulda gates adjacent to the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem. This falls one day before the 25th of the Hebrew month of Elul, the 5778th anniversary of the creation of the world according to Jewish tradition.

A choir will accompany the orchestra, performing selections from Psalms in Hebrew. The Internet simulcast will feature subtitles in English, Spanish, Persian, and Arabic.The organizers have charged Noha Hassid, an Egyptian Muslim nuclear scientist who is fluent in several languages, with the sensitive task of translating the invitation and the concert into Arabic and Persian. The Sanhedrin formulated an invitation and Hassid translated it into Arabic. Several months ago, invitations were sent to leaders in the Arab world and a special one translated into Farsi was passed on to Persia. Hassid sent it to friends and influential people she thought might be receptive to the idea, asking them to pass it along.

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, spokesman for the Sanhedrin feels that the concert has a vital role to play in the world today.

“The world is being threatened in so many ways; ecologically, atomic weapons, terrorism, economically,” Rabbi Weiss told Breaking Israel News. “These threats all show how all of the nations are integrally connected. This is because God is One. The solution can only come from all of us coming together and recognizing how we are connected. This is not a religious process or a political process. According to Jewish tradition, the creation of the world began on the Temple Mount on this day. We need to come together to recognize that we have a creator. Once that is done, the solutions will come.”

Mordechai Persoff, who established the Mikdash Educational Center, is intent on turning the event into an annual universal holiday.

“We believe this night will go down in history as an important turning point, for the people of Israel and for the people of the nations. This is a moment of prophetic significance, when the nations will all come together to proclaim what we all acknowledge and what the prophets predicted; that God is one and his name is one.”

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name. Zechariah 14:9

Several high-ranking diplomats have committed to attending. Guatemala is sending a large delegation including their ambassador. Guatemala moved their embassy to Jerusalem on May 16, two days after the U.S. opened their embassy in Jerusalem. The President of Honduras is making a special trip to Israel to attend the concert. Also present will be the ambassador of Colombia. A delegation from the Mexican government recently announced they were going to attend.

Pastor Pitts Evans is heading a delegation from the Whole Word Fellowship in Oakton, Virginia who came to Israel for a 48 hour visit specifically to attend, after reading about the event on Breaking Israel News.

In honor of this historic event, the Sanhedrin has commissioned a limited minting of 10,000 World Creation Day coins. The coins are available on the website for a donation of $100 per coin. The money will go toward education about the Third Temple and Temple reenactments.