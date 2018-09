The IDF’s Snapir Unit patrols are the guardians of the waters around Eilat, constantly on the lookout for dangers. They protect Israel’s borders with Egypt and Jordan, ready to take in any threatening terrorists. They also act to save anyone drowning in the sea, as well as protecting Eilat’s delicate marine ecosystem.

