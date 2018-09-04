“I have come to my garden, My own, my bride; I have plucked my myrrh and spice, Eaten my honey and honeycomb, Drunk my wine and my milk. Eat, lovers, and drink: Drink deep of love!” (SONG OF SONGS 5:4)

According to Jewish tradition, this verse is a metaphor for Hashem (God) entering the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) that His people built for Him, and accepting their sacrifices. The garden is reference to the Temple and the gathering of myrrh and spice to the acceptance of the incense offering that is brought in His honor. God metaphorically “eats” and “drinks” the offerings and libations, by means of a fire that descends from heaven to consume them. Finally, He calls upon his “friends”, the loyal priests, to partake in their share of the offerings. The use of a garden as the image to represent the Beit Hamikdash paints a picture of beauty and harmony which befits the meeting place of God and mankind on earth.