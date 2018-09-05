State of Israel, Realization of God’s Divine Promise to Avraham

.בַּיּוֹם הַהוּא, כָּרַת יְהוָה אֶת-אַבְרָם–בְּרִית לֵאמֹר: לְזַרְעֲךָ, נָתַתִּי אֶת-הָאָרֶץ הַזֹּאת, מִנְּהַר מִצְרַיִם, עַד-הַנָּהָר הַגָּדֹל נְהַר-פְּרָת

On that day Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying, “To your offspring I assign this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the river Euphrates.” (Genesis 15:18)

ba-YOM ha-HU ka-RAT a-do-NAI et av-RAM b’-REET lay-MOR l’-zar-a-KHA na-TA-tee et ha-A-retz ha-ZOT mi-n’-HAR mitz-RA-yim ad ha-na-HAR ha-ga-DOL n’-har p’-RAT

God promises the Land of Israel to Avraham’s descendants, but his children must wait more than 400 years to inherit their land. This first display of faithfulness prepared the Children of Israel for what was ultimately 2,000 years in exile. With the rebirth of the State of Israel in 1948, Jewish prayers were answered and God’s divine promise to Avraham was once again realized.