Responding to Prophecy, Replanting Jews and Vineyards in Israel

.וְשַׁבְתִּי, אֶת-שְׁבוּת עַמִּי יִשְׂרָאֵל, וּבָנוּ עָרִים נְשַׁמּוֹת וְיָשָׁבוּ, וְנָטְעוּ כְרָמִים וְשָׁתוּ אֶת-יֵינָם; וְעָשׂוּ גַנּוֹת, וְאָכְלוּ אֶת-פְּרִיהֶם

I will restore My people Yisrael. They shall rebuild ruined cities and inhabit them; They shall plant vineyards and drink their wine; They shall till gardens and eat their fruits.

ve-SHAV-tee et sh-VUT a-MEE YIS-ra-el u-VA-nu a-REEM ne-HSA-mot va-YEESH-vu ve-nat-U kra-MEEM ve-SHA-tu et YAY-nam ve-ASU ga-NOT ve-akh-LU et PREE-hem

The prophet Amos proclaims that the people will return to Israel, build houses, plant vineyards and trees, and enjoy their bounty. He promises that Hashem will plant the nation in its land, never to be uprooted again. Since Hashem has re-planted the Jews in Israel, they have responded to this prophecy and planted vast fields of trees and countless rows of vines, strengthening and beautifying our homeland.