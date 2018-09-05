“Grandchildren are the crown of their elders, And the glory of children is their parents” PROVERBS 17:6 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse extols the blessing of grandchildren, much like Psalms 128:5: “May you share the prosperity of Yerushalayim all the days of your life, and live to see your children’s children.” It has been suggested that this verse should be understood as a command rather than a promise: See the good of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). We must emphasize and talk about what is special and good in the Land of Israel, instead of complaining and focusing on the negative. If that is how we relate to the land, and that is the message that we pass down to our children and grandchildren, there is hope for a future in which peace will be upon Israel.