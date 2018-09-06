Special Ways to Celebrate Feast of Tabernacles in Israel

If the Egyptian people do not go up and take part, they will have no rain. The Lord[a] will bring on them the plague he inflicts on the nations that do not go up to celebrate the Festival of Tabernacles. Zechariah 14:18 (The Israel Bible™)

This year, Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) begins at nightfall on Sunday, September 23 and runs until nightfall on Monday, October 1.

One of the three pilgrim festivals – along with Pesach (Passover) and Shavuot (Pentecost) – the feast of Tabernacles is an especially auspicious time to be in Israel in general, and in Jerusalem in particular. In 2016, the Tourism Ministry estimated that there were approximately 47,000 Christian tourists in Israel over Sukkot. These Christian pilgrims’ presence should be appreciated because their participation in the “Feast of Tabernacles” plays a significant role in bringing Jews closer to celebrating Sukkot the way it is described in the books of the prophets.

Half-day tour – 6-DAY WAR: Tuesday, September 25

Walk in the Footsteps of the Paratroopers Who Miraculously Liberated the Temple Mount and East Jerusalem in 1967!

1 PM – 5PM

Pickup and Drop Off at the Pais Arena

$60/Person Transportation and Box Lunch Included

Sukkot Torah School

Wednesday, September 26

Spend the Day Studying the Bible, Israel and Hebrew with Jewish teachers!

10:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Menachem Begin Heritage Center – Jerusalem

$75/person lunch not included

Click Here to See the Full Schedule

Bibliodrama Evening Cultural Program

Wednesday, September 26

The Life of Miriam.

Participation Optional – Shy Folks Welcome.

7:30 PM-9:00PM

Menachem Begin Heritage Center – Jerusalem

$15 ($10 if registered for Torah School)

Israeli Folk Dance Evening Cultural Program

Wednesday, September 26

Explore Jewish Culture and Dance! Beginners Welcome!

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Menachem Begin Heritage Center – Jerusalem

$15 ($10 if registered for Torah School)

The Biblical Heartland: Samaria

Thursday, September 27 and Friday, September 28

Walk Benjamin’s Path! With the Bible Marathon on Friday, September 28.

$50/person half-day

