Israel’s Population Growth, Up 160,000 to Almost 9 Million

Take a census of all the congregation of the people of Israel, by clans, by fathers’ houses, according to the number of names, every male, head by head. Numbers 1:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s population figures showed a growth of 162,000 people since last Rosh Hashanah to 8.907 million citizens, according to recently-released Central Bureau of Statistics.

In the Jewish year 5778, the Jewish population numbered 6.625 million people (74.4 percent of the population) and 1.864 million Arabs (20.9 percent). Prior to Rosh Hashanah last year, the Jewish population measured at 7.6 percent and the Arab population 20.9 percent.

Among the Jewish population, 10.2 percent classified themselves as ultra-Orthodox, 11.5 percent as religious, 12.3 percent as traditional characterized by religious practice, 21.4 percent as traditional, with 44.3 percent defining themselves as secular.

Almost 90 percent of Israelis expressed satisfaction with their lives, though 37 percent said they were unhappy about their financial situation. Most Israelis (84 percent) described themselves as healthy or very healthy.

Israel’s fertility rate of 3.11 children per woman is the highest of all the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries. Israel welcomed 175,000 babies and attended 43,000 funerals in the last year, with 25,000 people making aliyah – immigrating to the country.

There were 52,809 marriages in Israel in 5778 and 14,819 divorces.

The most popular baby name for girls was Tamar and the most popular name for boys was Mohammad

The most frequently chosen names for girls were: Tamar, Avigail, Miriam, Sarah, Adele, Yael, Noa, Shira, Noya and Lia. The most frequently chosen names for boys were: Mohammad, Yosef, Ariel, Omer, Adam, David, Daniel, Lavi, Eitan and Ori.