“Men from far away shall come and take part in the building of the Temple of Hashem, and you shall know that I have been sent to you by the lord of Hosts—if only you will obey Hashem your God!” ZECHARIAH 6:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Verses 12-13 in this chapter refer to the dual coronation of the king and the priest. Verse 13 ends with the words “and harmonious understanding shall prevail between them,” implying that these two leaders will work side by side. The spiritual and the physical leaders compliment each other in the building of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) and the nation’s service of God. If the Jewish people work together and remain obedient to Hashem (God), Zecharya (Zechariah) promises that not only will support arrive from abroad, but more Jews from among the exiles in Babylonia and Assyria will return to the Holy Land. Eventually, the righteous of all the worlds will flock to Yerushalayim in great numbers to learn the ways of Hashem (God).