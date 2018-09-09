“And the ransomed of Hashem shall return, And come with shouting to Tzion, Crowned with joy everlasting. They shall attain joy and gladness, While sorrow and sighing flee” ISAIAH 35:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew language includes many words to describe various forms of happiness. The term osher refers to a type of personal happiness that one experiences when engaging in an activity such as listening to music or observing something spectacular in nature. Simcha, on the other hand, is a type of happiness that is created in the company of others such as when celebrating a wedding or laughing as a family. In this verse, Yeshayahu (Isaiah) promises that the ransomed of Hashem (God) will return with simchat olam (everlasting joy) upon their heads. The simcha, the shared joy of the redemption of the nation returning to Hashem in the Holy Land, will last forever.