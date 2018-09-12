“A psalm for praise. Raise a shout for Hashem, all the earth” PSALMS 100:1 (The Israel Bible™)

How does one express praise and thanksgiving to Hashem (God)? This short psalm provides direction with its abundance of verbs: shout, serve, come, known, enter, thank, and bless. It presents seven directives for man to be able to manifest his feelings of gratitude in actions, and teaches that if one experiences God’s grace somewhere in the land, he should rise up, sing His praise, let others see and hear his joy and, ultimately, come to the gates of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) to rejoice with others. Thanking God, blessing God and singing to God are all ways to convey feelings of gratitude to Him.