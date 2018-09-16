Palestinian “Refugee-ism” Must End

The Palestinian Arabs have turned refugee status into a profession, according to Middle East expert Mordechai Kedar. If nothing is done to change this, by the end of the 21st century, Palestinian Arab “refugees” may number about 100 million!

How’s that possible? UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine [Arab] Refugees in the Near East) is the relief and human development agency which today supports more than 5 million registered Palestinian refugees (sic) who fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 War of Independence as well as those who fled or were expelled during and following the 1967 Six Day war – and their patrilineal descendants.

UNRWA’s definition of a Palestinian refugee: “Persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948, and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 conflict.” Consequently, many or most of the original refugees who fled or were expelled in 1948 were Arabs who had just recently arrived from neighboring Arab countries, and non-Arabs such as Turks and Bosnians.

Noted Middle East historian Ephraim Karsh cites the British Foreign Office estimate of about 600,000 Palestinian refugees. But, within a year, as large masses of people sought to benefit from the unprecedented influx of international funds to the area, some 962,000 alleged refugees had been registered with the newly-established UNRWA. That was a 50% increase in the first year of refugee-ism!

This is a good place to note that at the time of Israel’s independence in 1948 and for a decade after, more than 800,000 Jewish refugees from Arab lands joined the hundreds of thousands of Jewish immigrants from Europe to build the State of Israel. There was no UN organization established to deal with them; consequently, these refugees all assimilated into Israel and other countries.

I, and many others, claim the UNRWA aims to PROLONG the Palestinian Arab “refugee” problem, with the eventual aim of destroying the Jewish State by inundating it with “refugees” exercising their nonexistent “right of return.” To accomplish this, UNRWA has more than 30,000 employees. Many are Hamas terror organization members, whose credo is destroying Israel. UNRWA’s schools and summer camps promote killing Jews, as has been amply proven by MEMRI.org, which translates and circulates primary-source material from the Arab and Muslim world.

This is in contrast to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), which protects refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people, and assists in their voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement to a third country. UNHCR aims to RESOLVE refugee problems worldwide. UNHCR services about 53,000,000 refugees with a staff of 6,300. (Wikipedia)

Now to the math about the potential growth of Palestinian Arab “refugees,” whose population has doubled approximately every 20 years. Since UNWRA claims 5.3 million in 2018, in 2038 there will be about 10.6 million; in 2058 there will be 21.2 million; in 2078 there will be 42.4 million; and by the end of the century, about 100 million “refugees.”

It seems that many Arab countries, the West, the UN, and the Palestinian Arab leaders may continue their folly of addicting generations of “refugees” to the dole, robbing them of initiative and prolonging their rootless existence. Israel, for its part, will not allow these “refugees” to swamp the indigenous Jewish population of Israel, especially since the country already has a “satisfied” 21% Muslim sector. (89% of Israelis (including Israeli Arabs) are satisfied, or very satisfied, with their lives in Israel – UN 2018)

It’s the current US administration that refuses to give into Arab blackmail. America is the leader among the Western states which pointedly reveals the corrupt policies of UNRWA, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas, and is taking positive steps to change the paradigm. Recent American initiatives:

The 2-State Solution is not the only solution for peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs;

the so-called “settlements” beyond the 1949 Armistice Line (NOT a border) are not an impediment to “peace;”

moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem;

closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s office in Washington;

appointed an Ambassador to the United Nations who has made unprecedented moves to back Israel and chastises the UN for its repeated actions against Israel;

ending of all or most of funding of UNRWA while advising others to do so;

and maintaining a friendly, non-adversarial attitude towards Israel.

These measures hopefully will wake up the Arab and Western world to the folly of Palestinian Arab “refugee-ism,” allowing more hopeful conditions for millions who are pawns in the conspiracy to destroy Israel.

In the new year 5779, Israel, one of the happiest, wealthiest, and most powerful countries (punching way above its weight in many categories) will continue to prosper. There’s also the hope that its Arab neighbors will recognize Israel’s worth and “ally” themselves with it, as a number of Arab nations have already done, while taking the necessary actions to end the 70+ year campaign to replace Israel with one or more “Palestinian” states.