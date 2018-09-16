Eurovision Snubs Jerusalem Over Sabbath Observance

“For the sake of Tzion I will not be silent, For the sake of Yerushalayim I will not be still, Till her victory emerge resplendent And her triumph like a flaming torch.” Isaiah 62:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Tel Aviv will host the 2019 Eurovision song contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Tuesday.

Reportedly, one of the main factors in the decision to hold the song contest in Tel Aviv as opposed to Jerusalem, was the fact that representatives from the latter city did not express compliance to hold rehearsals on Friday and Saturday – a mandatory requirement by the EBU for the hosting city.

As Tel Aviv has obliged to fulfill the requirements, it was ultimately selected to host the contest, which will be held in Israel after it’s own Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest held in Lisbon, with her song “Toy.”

The 2019 Eurovision Semi-Finals will be held in Tel Aviv on May 14 and 16 and the Finals are to be held on Saturday night, May 18.