“Your limbs are an orchard of pomegranates And of all luscious fruits, Of henna and of nard” (SONG OF SONGS 4:13)

The pomegranate is one of the seven special agricultural species of the Land of Israel. It has always been a symbol of beauty. Its unique shape appeared on the priestly garments and on the pillars at the entrance to the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). At its crown, the pomegranate has a six-pointed star, which makes it the only place the Magen David (Star of David) appears in nature. According to Jewish teaching, the numerous seeds in the pomegranates represent the 613 Biblical commandments.