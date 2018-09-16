Czech Republic Leaders Back Jerusalem Embassy Move

6 Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.” Psalms 122:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Top leaders of the Czech Republic strongly voiced their support for moving the country’s embassy to Jerusalem, it was announced during a meeting at Prague Castle on Wednesday.

During a foreign policy meeting between the Czech Republic President Milos Zeman, the Parliament Speaker, the Prime Minister, as well as the Foreign Affairs Minister and the Defence Minister.

Zeman is expected to visit Israel in November and the focus of the visit was also discussed.

“The highest constitutional officials discussed the preparation of the strategic dialogue with Israel, including common projects and goals, and agreed on the benefits of regular intergovernmental consultations with Israel for development of mutual bilateral relations,” the president’s office said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“The officials were also informed about the content, focus and objectives of the official visit of the President of the Czech Republic to Israel in November, including the state of preparations for the opening of the Czech House in Jerusalem.”

This, the president’s office added, “is to be the first step with the intention to relocate the Embassy of The Czech Republic to Jerusalem, in accordance with international law.”

The Czech House will be opened by Zeman in a special ceremony during his visit.

It is part of a three-stage plan that was announced by the Czech president in April, just prior to the US Embassy opening.

At the time Zeman said that the third state would end with the Czech Embassy moving and opening in Jerusalem, however, no time frame was given on how long the plan would take.

With the Czech Republic being a member of the EU, following Zeman’s April announcement, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was reportedly less keen on such a move as it would mean defying a consensus decided upon by the European Union on Jerusalem’s status.

However, Babis’s name was on the joint statement released on Wednesday.