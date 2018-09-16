Israeli Man Murdered in Stabbing Attack in Gush Etzion

O break the power of the wicked and evil man, so that when You look for his wickedness You will find it no more.” Psalms 10:15 (The Israel Bible™)

A 40-year-old Jewish man was murdered Sunday morning in a stabbing attack in a mall at a major intersection in Gush Etzion, approximately 20 miles south of Jerusalem. The terrorist, 16-year-old Khalil Jabarin from the Palestinian village of Yatta near Hebron, was shot and moderately wounded by a civilian.

MDA medic Hagla Erez described his efforts at the scene.

“I was making purchases at the shopping center when I heard shouts and shots near the entrance. I immediately ran to the scene and found a 40-year-old man lying unconscious, suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. I administered life-saving first aid which included stopping the bleeding, and reported to MDA about the incident. Together with MDA staff and an IDF medical team that quickly arrived, we continued medical treatment, and the victim was evacuated in serious and unstable condition to the hospital.”

The victim was later declared deceased at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The junction where many shops frequented by Arabs and Jews alike has been the scene of many terror attacks including ramming attacks. The mall recently decided to close its parking lot to cars with Palestinian Authority license plates.

In similar news, Also Sunday, a suspicious object was reported in the Hadar Mall in Jerusalem. Police evacuated the mall and all the shops have been closed.

