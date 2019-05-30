“When I bring you out from the peoples and gather you from the lands in which you are scattered, I will accept you as a pleasing odor; and I will be sanctified through you in the sight of the nations.” EZEKIEL 20:41 (The Israel Bible™)

Having already lived in exile, the prophet Yechezkel describes the future miraculous ingathering of the exiles, a miraculous event our generation has been privileged to witness. Yitzhak Ben-Zvi (1884 – 1963), historian, Zionist leader and the second President of Israel, reflected on the role of the State in this biblical promise: “The ingathering of the exiles is the most central and lofty ideal of this country. The redemptive reestablishment of Israel – this is a complete revolution in the annals of our days, in the chronicles of our entire nation. It serves as a counterweight, opposing our destruction and our extended exile.” For 2,000 years, Jews pondered the “When?” of these events, and Yitzchak Ben Zvi’s founding generation of Zionists dealt with the question of “How?” – how could they enable the process to succeed? Now, it is our generation’s mission to ask the next question: “Why?” – Why is it that we have merited to witness, and be involved in, such wondrous episodes? The key to appreciating our present day opportunities, and the path to enhancing our future lies in seeking these answers and working towards their fulfillment.