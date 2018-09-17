Thousands Mourn Ari Fuld – PM, Government Ministers Attend Funeral

All the people of the land will bury them, and it will bring them renown on the day that I show my glory, declares the Lord God. Ezekiel 39:13 (The Israel Bible™)

In a highly-charged and deeply emotional ceremony, Ari Fuld, the American-Israeli “hero” who was murdered yesterday, was buried in the Gush Etzion cemetery.

His funeral service took place at 11:00 p.m., but despite the late hour, drew thousands of mourners – from all backgrounds – to honor his memory. In addition, thousands of people from across the world sent messages of condolence to the Fuld’s family – many via social media. Those in attendance at the funeral ceremony included Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said “We are alive because of the heroes like Ari.” Education Minister and Jewish Home party leader, Naftali Bennett and the Speaker of the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament) Yuli Edelstein also attended.

Fuld’s wife, Miriam, spoke of her husband’s achievements in every part of his life, adding that she was not sure how to continue on without him.

“My dearest Ari, this is my last chance to say all the things that need to be said, so you better be listening,” she said. “You were a good man. I am not sure how to go on without you. We were born less than 24 hours apart and it seems that we lived our lives side by side.

Fuld’s brothers spoke of him as a “superhero.” One of his brother’s, Moshe, his voice cracking with emotion asked, “Who else could manage, after sustaining a fatal injury, to draw his pistol, jump a fence and shoot his attacker to make sure that his attacker would not hurt anyone else? Only my brother, only my brother.”

As he left a supermarket Sunday, Fuld was stabbed repeatedly in the back by a teenage Palestinian assailant. Khalil Jabarin from the village of Yatta near Hebron, had apparently had an argument with his father earlier in the morning prior to the murder. Although he was mortally wounded in the incident, Fuld managed to draw his weapon and incapacitate his attacker – who was later treated at a Jerusalem hospital.