“Hashem made everything for a purpose, Even the wicked for an evil day” PROVERBS 16:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Since we know that Hashem (God) is good, sometimes we assume that bad things happen despite Him. This verse reminds us that everything, even that which we perceive as evil, was created by God for a purpose. Though the reason is not always clear, we must look for the good that comes forth from every situation. The slavery in Egypt, for example, led to the formation of the Nation of Israel, the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, and ultimately the acquisition of the Land of Israel. With this verse in mind, we can rest assured that Israel’s many enemies and the threats facing the Jewish state today are also part of God’s plan and will lead to the greatest good.