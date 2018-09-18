Word has come from Israel that a (tentatively) spotless red heifer has been born. IF it is the long-awaited red heifer, huge prophetic implications are in place. Of course, in order for the New Temple to be dedicated, a spotless red heifer will have to be sacrificed in Jerusalem. Such has not existed for millennia (and Jews are considered impure until this is done).

According to a report, the Temple Institute has made the announcement:

“Last Tuesday, the Temple Institute’s Red Heifer program was blessed with results; an entirely red female calf was born, paving the way for re-establishing the Temple service and marking the final stage of redemption.

“Almost three years ago the Temple Institute inaugurated its Raise a Red Heifer in Israel program. Due to laws restricting the importation of live cattle into Israel, the Temple Institute imported frozen embryos of red angus, implanting them in Israeli domestic cows. The pregnant cows were raised on cattle ranches in different locations throughout the country. The cows are giving birth this summer with several calves already having been born.

“One week after it’s birth, the newborn red heifer was certified by a board of rabbis as fulfilling all the Biblical requirements. The rabbis emphasized that the heifer could, at any time, acquire a blemish rendering it unsuitable. They will be inspecting the calf periodically to verify its condition.”

Well, this is news indeed!

The red heifer was perhaps the key element in a biblically mandated purification ritual.

You can read for yourself the description in Numbers 19.

The three main criteria for establishing THE red heifer are 1) no spot or blemish (actually, the heifer can have no more than two “non-red” hairs) 2) it hasn’t been used for labor and 3) it has never been pregnant.

The whole story is one of fascinating details. The report goes on to say that such red heifers are extremely rare and in fact, Moses prepared the first one and from that time until the destruction of the Temple, only nine heifers were prepared (the amount of ashes needed is very small).

Now here’s where it gets especially interesting. According to Jewish tradition—tradition, not Scripture—there will only be a total of 10 red heifers in history, with the tenth ushering in the Messianic Age.

I have heard for years that THE red heifer had been born, but each eventually became unsuitable for the ritual. This one might pass from the scene as well, but if it does not, then we are privileged to live in this Age in a special way.

As our dear friend Tommy Ice likes to say:

Maranatha!

