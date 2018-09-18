“And I told the exiles all the things that Hashem had shown me” EZEKIEL 11:25 (The Israel Bible™)

In verses 16-17 of this chapter, Hashem (God) promises that although He has exiled the Children of Israel and scattered them among the nations, in the future He will gather and redeem them: “I will gather you from the people and assemble you out of the countries where you have been scattered, and I will give you the Land of Israel.” In this verse, Yechezkel (Ezekiel) shares Hashem’s promise with the Children of Israel in captivity, giving them hope for the future. The Hebrew word for exile is gola, while the term for redemption is geula. These two words are spelled almost identically, with only one letter difference! The Children of Israel must remain steadfast in knowing that Hashem has the ability to redeem His children from exile with just the switch of a letter.