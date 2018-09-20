“Thus said Hashem to these bones: I will cause breath to enter you and you shall live again. I will lay sinews upon you, and cover you with flesh, and form skin over you. And I will put breath into you, and you shall live again. And you shall know that I am Hashem!” EZEKIEL 37:5-6 (The Israel Bible™)

There could be no greater metaphor for the restoration of the Jewish people than Yechezkel’s vision of the dry bones rising. Just as Yechezkel’s dry bones rose from the dead, in a stunning fulfillment of prophecy, the Jewish people came back to life in the Land of Israel following the devastation of the Holocaust. Shown above, the Memorial to the Deportees at Yad Vashem is a monument to the millions of Jews herded onto cattle-cars and transported from all over Europe to the extermination camps. This photo and more come to life in Israel365’s new Jewish calendar & holiday guide.