“Moshe went up from the steppes of Moab to Mount Nebo, to the summit of Pisgah, opposite Yericho, and Hashem showed him the whole land: Gilad as far as Dan” DEUTERONOMY 34:1 (The Israel Bible™)

As the leader of the Jewish People, Moshe (Moses) involved himself with all matters of concern to the nation. Yet, his final activity was devoted to one area: Moshe ascended the mountain of Nevo and gazed upon the Land of Israel. Moshe’s final desire with spiritual; he craved the opportunity to keep the commandments unique to the Land of Israel. While he was not permitted to enter, being allowed to view the land was a comfort to Moshe, as he understood that even just seeing the Land of Israel propels a person to new spiritual heights.