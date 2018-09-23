Celebrating Sukkot In Jerusalem

You shall hold a festival for Hashem your God seven days, in the place that Hashem will choose; for Hashem your God will bless all your crops and all your undertakings, and you shall have nothing but joy. Deuteronomy 16:15 (The Israel Bible™)

The following are the official Sukkot events of the Jerusalem Municipality.

The Jerusalem March

The traditional Jerusalem Parade will take place on Thursday, September 27.

The day of the march will include three sub-events; A morning walk on nature trails, a happening in Sacher Park and a festive parade in the streets of central Jerusalem.

A Festive parade

The traditional Jerusalem Parade will take place on Thursday, September 27, starting at 15:30. The parade will go from Bezalel Street, through Hillel St., Ben Sira Street, King David and end at the station compound. The stage of honor will be placed on King David Street (near the YMCA).

The march will feature representative groups, marching bands, IDF soldiers, street artists, dance groups, etc. Nearly 60,000 people are expected to take part in a huge march by the Jerusalem Municipality, in cooperation with Rashi, connecting to a common future, of which 10,000 will come from 35 countries from around the world.

A Morning Walk

Track A – approximately 12 kilometers (7:00 to 09:00)

Ammunition Hill – Mount Scopus, Emek Tzurim, Yad Avshalom, Dung Gate, Mount Zion, Teddy Park, Yemin Moshe, Beit Hanassi, Rehavia, Sacher Park.

Track B – approximately 10 kilometers (7:30 to 09:30)

Mount Scopus – Emek Tzurim, Yad Avshalom, the Dung Gate, the Study Center, Teddy Park, Yemin Moshe, Beit Hanassi, Rehavia, Sacher Park.

Track C – Intended for families with slight difficulty – about 5 kilometers (8:00 to 10:00)

Safra Square – Jaffa Gate, Zion Gate, Teddy Park, Yemin Moshe, Beit Hanassi, Rehavia, Sacher Park.

Other free activities in Jerusalem for the holiday:

The Safra Square Sukkah

The main Sukkah for the city of Jerusalem and the largest Sukkah in Israel is erected each year in Safra Square in downtown Jerusalem. The Safra Square Sukkah is open to the public from 5pm every evening during Sukkot. The sukkah is more than 1,000 square meters in size and attracts in excess of 100,000 visitors each year because of the range of free activities offered within it.

Beit Lechem Road Festival

​In the Baka Neighborhood – Tuesday, September 25, 2018 between the hours 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

The festival will be held along the road under the theme of sustainability – creating a culture and arts in the community – a festival of music, art, stalls, community, and workshops, second-hand items on sale, and other activities and events for the whole family in the enchanting Baka neighborhood.

Ein Kerem Festival

Wednesday – Thursday, September 26-27, 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM; September 28 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

The Ein Kerem Festival – will take place in the Ein Kerem neighborhood: a celebration of music and art, stalls, wine and food-tasting in the valley. Events and a village celebration around a communal sukkah, open houses, visits to charming corners and tours. A children’s area and clown performances, a circus and magic performances.

The First Station

September 24-29; The First Station, 4 David Remez Street, Jerusalem

Salsa party

Latin party

Shlomo Artzi tribute concert

Gazoz & Kaveret tribute concert



Almost Free- Kite Festival

The annual kite-making festival at the Israel Museum takes place on September 25 from 10:00 to 18:00. Kids enter for free. There will be kite flying competitions in the Art Garden with professionals and kite-making and crafts workshops throughout the day. Kite making workshop costs 30-40 NIS.