“A land of wheat and barley, of vines, figs, and pomegranates, a land of olive trees and honey” DEUTERONOMY 8:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The Bible names seven species as the special agricultural products of EretzYisrael. Each of these species is symbolic of the Jewish people. For example, grapes, which grow on low and weak vines, are crushed by foot in order to produce valuable wine. Similarly, the small and scattered Jewish nation, which has faced tremendous adversity and persecution, will ultimately be elevated to achieve its full potential and experience redemption.