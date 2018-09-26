“That they might keep His laws and observe His teachings. Hallelujah” PSALMS 105:45 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 105 reviews the early history of the People of Israel, from the promise to give the Land of Israel to Avraham (Abraham) and his descendants through the exodus from Egypt. It is framed as a praise to Hashem, and the first twelve verses express gratitude to God for all His wonders, His miracles, and bestowing the land to the Children of Avraham as an inheritance. After a detailed account of the plagues and emergence from Egypt, the final verses remind us of the reason why the Land of Israel was given to the Children of Israel: So that the Nation of Israel will observe Hashem’s laws and protect His holy Torah (Bible).