“And you shall share the rest equally. As I swore to give it to your fathers, so shall this land fall to you as your heritage” EZEKIEL 47:14 (The Israel Bible™)

In biblical Hebrew, the word for ‘inheritance’ is nachalah. The root of this word, nakhal, means ‘a flowing stream’, as in Deuteronomy (8:7), “a land with streams and springs and fountains.” These two ideas are connected: Just like a stream of water flows downward, so too, the inheritance of a precious legacy passes from one generation to the next. Such is the connection between the Children of Israel and the Land of Israel. Their inheritance was given to Avraham (Abraham) to be passed down to Yitzchak (Isaac) and to all subsequent generations.