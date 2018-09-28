At UN, Netanyahu Reveals Hidden Iranian Nuclear Site

The mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life, but the mouth of the wicked conceals violence. Proverbs 10:11 (The Israel Bible™)

In his latest address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed the existence of a hidden Iranian nuclear site – dealing yet another blow to Iran’s claims that it does not seek to clandestinely build atomic weapons.

The prime minister referenced Israel’s attempts to expose Iranian lies – including a daring raid in February earlier this year, in which it secured thousands of documents from Iran’s secret atomic archive. “We obtained over 100,000 documents and videos that had been stashed in vaults in an innocent looking building in the heart of Tehran.”

Netanyahu described how in May, he had come before the international media to present a short summary of Iran’s contravention of the Obama-era nuclear deal – which Israel vehemently opposed. Israel’s premier added that although he presented clear evidence to the P5+1 and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of Iranian mendacity nothing has been advanced. Netanyahu was critical of the IAEA, admonishing it the organization for having not demanded to inspect a single site – despite his revelations. Given the inaction, the prime minister decided to reveal Israel’s evidence of a second secret nuclear site.

“Today, I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran—a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program.

In May, we exposed the site of Iran’s secret atomic archive, right here, in the Shor-abad District of Tehran. Today I’m revealing the site of a second facility— Iran’s secret atomic warehouse. It’s right here, in the Turquz-abad District of Tehran, just there miles away.”

Netanyahu accused the Iranians of attempting to clear up the site as quickly as possible, in advance of any potential inspections. He accused the Iranian regime of removing 15 kilograms of radioactive material and secreting it around the city of Tehran.

He also had a message for the “Tyrants of Tehran,” saying that Israel knows what the regime is up to and that it would never allow it to develop nuclear weapons.

“And Israel will do whatever it must do to defend itself against Iran’s aggression. We will continue to act against you in Syria. We will act against you in Lebanon. We will act against you in Iraq. We will act against you whenever and wherever we must act to defend our state and defend our people.”

Israel’s prime minister also attacked the deal that allowed a relaxation of sanctions on Iran for greater transparency about its nuclear ambitions. In short, he said, it had not worked. Iran used the extra money that flooded its economy to fuel its vast war machine. He accused the mullahs in Iran of funding terrorism in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Saudi Arabia.

He applauded America’s re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran and aimed a shot at European “appeasement,” as the European Union tries to circumvent them.