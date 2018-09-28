“So the Kohen gave him consecrated bread, because there was none there except the bread of display, which had been removed from the presence of Hashem, to be replaced by warm bread as soon as it was taken away” I SAMUEL 7:21 (The Israel Bible™)

The term ‘bread of display,’ or ‘shewbread,’ refers to twelve special loaves that were placed on the Table, one of the vessels in the sanctuary of the Mishkan (tabernacle), and later in the Beit Hamikdash (temple). Each loaf represents one tribe of Israel. Each week, the loaves were replaced and the old ones were eaten by the Kohanim, priests. Jewish tradition teaches that a miracle surrounded the bread of display. When the priests received them a full week after being placed on the Table, the loaves were still as warm and fresh as they were when they were first baked. This was a reminder of Hashem’s (God’s) constant watch over His sanctuary and His people.