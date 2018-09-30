Strange Mist Covers Temple Mount [WATCH]

“Assuredly, They shall be like morning clouds, Like dew so early gone; Like chaff whirled away from the threshing floor. And like smoke from a lattice.” Hosea 13:3 (The Israel Bible™)

On the sixth day of Sukkot, a group of Jews praying on the Mount of Olives witnessed a strange mist rising up out of the ground on the Temple Mount, enshrouding the holy site and obscuring the base of the Dome of the Rock.

The service on the last day of Sukkot is called Hoshanna Rabbah and marks the end of the week-long festival. The prayer service includes a special service in which seven circuits are made by the worshippers with their lulav and etrog while singing praises of God.

The mist remained for approximately half an hour, remaining close to the ground and confined to the Temple Mount Compound.

Joshua Wander, who filmed the strange mist, lives on the Mount of Olives.