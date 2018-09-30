Thousands Feared Dead in Indonesian Tsunami

“I form light and create darkness, I make weal and create woe— I Hashem do all these things.” Isaiah 4:7 (The Israel Bible™)

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia on Friday morning generating a six-meter tall tsunami that swept through the region. The death toll is currently at 832 but is expected to rise sharply as more reports come in. 821 of the deaths reported occurred in the city of Palu.

“The death toll is believed to be still increasing since many bodies were still under the wreckage, while many have not been reached,” said agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. He said a mass burial would be held Sunday for health reasons.

Many of the hard-hit regions are without electricity or water. Rescue efforts are being hindered by the lack of heavy equipment. Roads are blocked and communications in many areas are down. About 17,000 people have been evacuated, the disaster agency said.

The quake was followed by around 170 aftershocks. It is the most devastating earthquake to hit Indonesia since 2004.