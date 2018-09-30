“When Daniel learned that it had been put in writing, he went to his house, in whose upper chamber he had had windows made facing Yerushalayim, and three times a day he knelt down, prayed” DANIEL 6:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Even though Hashem’s (God’s) Temple had been destroyed for fifty years, Daniel continues to turn in its direction when praying. Indeed, Jews throughout the ages have maintained the tradition of praying facing Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), showing their eternal connection with their holy city. This is a fulfillment of King Shlomo’s (Solomon’s) wish when dedicating the Beit Hamikdash (Temple) (I Kings 8:48-49): “They turn back to You with all their heart and soul, in the land of the enemies… and they pray to You in the direction of their land which You gave to their fathers, of the city which You have chosen, and of the House which I have built to Your name – oh, give heed in Your heavenly abode to their prayer and supplication…” The deep bond between the Jewish people and the city of Jerusalem can be found throughout the Bible.