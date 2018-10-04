“On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Yehudim from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis” ESTHER 4:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Mordechai encourages Esther to intercede on behalf of her people, taking a leading role in the redemption instead of sitting quietly on the sidelines. In every generation there are those who threaten Israel. Ultimately, Hashem (God) will defend His people and His land, but it is up to each of us to decide if we will rise up, as Queen Esther did, on behalf of Israel. Above, an Israeli army tank sits in the Golan Heights, reminding visitors of the challenges the people of Israel face to maintain control of their promised land. Get this beautiful photo in Israel365’s brand new 16-month calendar and Jewish Holiday guide.