Are Astronomers Finally Searching for Nibiru?

He reckoned the number of the stars; to each He gave its name. Psalms 147:4 (The Israel Bible™)

While denying the existence of the pre-Messiah astronomical Nibiru, astronomers have discovered yet another extremely distant, dwarf planet in a part of the solar system previously thought to be empty. The new planet is aptly named ‘the Goblin’ and its presence hints at another, much more massive, yet still unseen, Planet Nine.

Scientists have long surmised the existence of a planet beyond Pluto (which officially lost its planet status in 2006) in a region of space known as the Oort Cloud. The newly discovered Goblin is helping astronomers in their search for the yet-to-be-discovered Planet Nine. Scientists have observed that the Goblin is being influenced by the gravitational effects of some giant unseen astronomical body, leading them to believe in the existence of Planet Nine.

Only about 185 miles across, the Goblin has an extremely elongated elliptical orbit. The Goblin, so named because scientists first observed it around Halloween 2015, is really far out. At its closest distance, the Goblin comes about 7.4 billion miles from the sun. This is two-and-a-half times as far from the sun as Pluto or about one hundred times the earth’s distance from our life-giving star. At its furthest distance, the Goblin is more than 200 billion miles from the sun. This enormous loop takes 40,000 years for the Goblin to complete.

Astronomers used to believe the outer solar system was empty but the Goblin is the third minor planet astronomers have discovered there so far. The three objects seem to be clustered together, leading researchers to assume there is another, much larger object drawing them in.

“We are only just now uncovering what the very outer solar system might look like and what might be out there,” said Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC and a member of the team that discovered the Goblin. “We believe there are thousands of dwarf planets in the distant solar system. We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg right now.”

The Goblin was discovered using the Japanese Subaru eight-meter telescope located on the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii. The telescope is the only one in the world to be able to produce deep images capable of probing the outer reaches of the solar system, while also having a wide enough field of view to be able to image enough sky to discover rare objects.

“With other large telescopes, it is like looking through a straw and thus they are good for observing things you know are there, but not for finding new things as their field of views are too small for covering large areas of sky,” said Sheppard.

Yuval Ovadia, whose videos on Nibiru has garnered hundreds of thousands of views,is not surprised by the new discovery.

“Every once in a while they announce a new planet but to this day, NASA and others deny the existence of Nibiru, but it seems like every other day we hear of a new discovery of a planet they had no idea existed,” Ovadia told Breaking Israel News. “And this is precisely how it should be, according to the esoteric literature that describes the pre-Messiah era.”

Ovadia cited the Jewish movement in the 17th Century that claimed Shabbetai Tzvi, a Sephardic-ordained rabbi of Romaniote (indigenous to Greece) origins, was the long-awaited Messiah. Under threat of death by the Ottoman sultan, Shabbetai Zvi converted to Islam, destroying the hopes of his followers.

“Many rabbis refused to believe his claims, noting the total absence of the heavenly signs the Zohar states will accompany the appearance of the Messiah,” Ovadia said. “It is entirely wrong for scientists to claim that since they cannot see Nibiru now, this is proof Nibiru does not exist. Nibiru and the other planets described in the Zohar will appear, but they will only appear when the time has arrived.”

The original source for Nibiru appears in the Bible. The non-Jewish prophet Balaam prophesied the Star of Jacob would appear in the Messianic era.

What I see for them is not yet, What I behold will not be soon: A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet. Numbers 24:17

The Zohar, the basis of Jewish esoteric learning, describes the Star of Jacob in great detail.

After forty days, when the pillar rises from earth to heaven in the eyes of the whole world and the Messiah has appeared, a star will rise up on the east, blazing in all colors, and seven other stars will surround that star. And they will wage war on it.

“Nibiru will be a glowing planet similar to a star that will be surrounded by seven planets,” Ovadia said. “The astronomers are up to three and looking for another larger planet but eventually, they will get there; find seven planets. They have no idea what they are looking for but the Torah knows. When they finally see it, it will be too late.”

“The world leaders – political and economic – are planning on entering secure bunkers when Nibiru comes. They think it is going to be a normal natural phenomenon. But how Nibiru plays out won’t be natural. It will be accompanied by massive storms earthquakes, something we are beginning to see in the world right now.”

“How Nibiru plays out depends on whether we repent, whether we prepared for the Messiah that will follow,” Ovadia said. “Right now, only astronomers can see these stars but when the Messiah is about to be revealed, Nibiru and the seven planets will be visible to everyone. It will only take a little bit of time for Nibiru to appear, orbit the sun, and then leave. When these leaders come out of the bunkers, the world will be totally different. It will be a world of Messiah. These leaders who went into the bunkers will be irrelevant when they come out.”