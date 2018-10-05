Bolton: “Palestine is a ‘So-Called’ State”

Bolton: Calling it the so-called "State of Palestine" defines exactly what it is

REPORTER: You just addressed Palestine and said it is a "so-called state." Is that language productive… BOLTON: It's accurate. It is not a state. It does not meet the customary international law test of statehood. It doesn’t control defined boundaries. It doesn't fulfill the normal functions of government. Calling it the so-called "State of Palestine" defines exactly what it has been — a position that the United States government has pursued uniformly across Democratic and Republican administrations, because it's not a state.

