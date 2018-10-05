“Your beneficence is like the high mountains; Your justice like the great deep; man and beast You deliver, Hashem” PSALMS 36:7 (The Israel Bible™)

God created a world in which man and animal alike can live and prosper. Had Hashem (God) desired that only the animals would roam the world, there would have been no notion of mishpatecha, ‘your justice,’ nor tzidkatcha ‘your beneficence.’ However, as the verse says, “Man and beast You deliver, Hashem.” Man, with the capacity to veer from evil and to become educated, was set on the land to fulfill God’s will. With man as part of the balance, it is necessary for Hashem to judge the world based on man’s actions. Similarly, since since man has the ability to choose good, God’s world can also be encompassed by tzedaka, ‘beneficence’ and ‘righteousness.’