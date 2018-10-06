“Yehuda and Yisrael were as numerous as the sands of the sea; they ate and drank and were content” I KINGS 4:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Unlike King David who began his rule only over Yehuda (Judea), King Shlomo (Solomon) ruled over a united kingdom comprising all of Yehuda and Yisrael (Israel). Everyone in the kingdom recognized King Shlomo’s rule, due to the universal recognition of his God-given wisdom. I Kings 4 ends with a reward for unity among the People of Israel: they become as numerous as the sand on the sea shore and successful in the Land of Israel, thereby seeing the fulfillment of the blessing Hashem (God) gave to Avraham (Abraham).