Terrorist Attack in Samaria, At Least Three Shot

“Champion the orphan and the downtrodden, that men who are of the earth tyrannize no more.” Psalms 10:18 (The Israel Bible™)

At least three Israelis were shot by a Palestinian terrorist inside a factory in the Barkan Industrial Park in Samaria near Ariel. A man and a woman in their 30’s are reported in critical condition. A 54-year-old woman is reported in serious condition. The terrorist arrived and fled on a motorcycle. Police are currently conducting a manhunt.

There are reports that the weapon was an automatic or rifle and not a handgun. There is an unconfirmed report is that the shooter was a former employee of the factory, age 21, from nearby Qalqilya.

This is a developing story and will be updated.