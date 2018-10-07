Trump Victory: Kavanaugh Confirmed as Supreme Court Justice

“You shall also seek out from among all the people capable men who fear Hashem, trustworthy men who spurn ill-gotten gain. Set these over them as chiefs of thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens, and let them judge the people at all times.” Exodus 18:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Following a two-month battle in what has been labeled the toughest confirmation of any Supreme Court nominee in U.S. history, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by a Senate vote of 50-48 on Saturday afternoon and was sworn in on Saturday evening.

The president tweeted his joy at the political victory.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Senator Corey Booker (NJ-Dem), who called his opposition to the nomination his “Spartacus moment”, was less enthusiastic about the results.

Right, forever vigilant Is always stronger than Wrong, temporarily victorious. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 6, 2018

Though the final debate concerned an unsubstantiated allegation of sexual harassment by Christine Blasey Ford that supposedly took place 36 years ago, opposition to Kavanaugh was fierce from the outset due to his conservative record on key issues including abortion, environmental protection, and presidential powers. Kavanaugh denied all of the misconduct allegations, calling the attacks on his nomination a “calculated and orchestrated political hit.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation is seen as a victory for the Republicans coming just in time for the midterm elections.

It should also be noted that one of the seven Noahide laws incumbent upon all of mankind is to establish courts of justice. By appointing a judge, President Trump is performing this commandment as well as the Biblical imperative.

You shall appoint magistrates and officials for your tribes, in all the settlements that Hashem your God is giving you, and they shall govern the people with due justice. Deuteronomy 16:18

Kavanaugh is President Trump’s second appointment to the highest court in the land, the first being Justice Neil Gorsuch. There is speculation that the president may have a third opportunity to nominate yet another of the nine judges on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now 85 years old but she has stated to the media that she will not resign until a like-minded replacement is assured.