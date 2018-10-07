Ami Horowitz: Liberals, Kavanaugh and the Constitution By Video Manager October 7, 2018 , 1:13 pm (YouTube)Gonzo documentarian Ami Horowitz went to the streets to interview liberals and found out that when it comes to hating new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, their hatred has no boundaries. Subscribe to our mailing listFirst Name Last Name Breaking Israel News Daily Edition Stay InformedBreaking Israel News Evening Edition Stay InformedPromotions No PromotionsToday's Top Israel Opinion and Blogs Stay InformedIDF News Daily Digest Stay InformedJerusalem News Daily Digest Stay InformedBest of Israel English Radio Stay InfromedToday's Top News Videos Stay InformedMiddle East News Daily Digest Stay InformedJudea and Samaria News Daily Digest Stay InformedIsrael Technology News Daily Digest Stay InformedBiblical Zionism News Daily Digest Stay InformedJewish World News Daily Digest Stay InformedIsrael Inspiration News Daily Digest Stay InformedJerusalem Covenant Yes